Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
26 Jan 2022
8:32 am
Courts

Tshegofatso Pule’s killer tells court he was ‘greedy’

Malephane appeared in the dock on Tuesday with his legs in shackles.

Ntuthuko Shoba appears for masterminding the murder of Tshegofatso Pule at Johannesburg High Court, 24 January 2021, on the first day of his murder tria. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The man who killed expectant mother Tshegofatso Pule in 2020, said he was driven by greed. “It was being greedy and being selfish and for the love of money,” Muzikayise Malephane told the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday when asked about his motive. Malephane pleaded guilty to the brutal crime last February but took the stand on Tuesday to testify against the alleged father of Pule’s unborn child, Ntuthuko Shoba, at whose behest he said he was acting. Pule was found shot in the chest and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020. She was eight...

