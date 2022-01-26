Hawks launch manhunt after suspect absconds court

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks in the Northern Cape are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of a man who failed to appear in court last year for alleged possession of abalone.

Matthieu Ndjayi-Shongo, 42, was arrested in February 2020 along with his co-accused, Matundu Vangu, 53.

They were nabbed after police intercepted their vehicle that was allegedly transporting dried abalone on the N1 between Cape Town and Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe said a thorough search of the truck revealed 43 boxes of dried abalone weighing about 860kg valued at approximately R7 million.

Thebe said Ndjayi-Shongo made a series of court appearances and was released on R30,000 bail.

During August 2021, he was expected to stand trial but he absconded court, with his whereabouts unknown.

“Anyone with information on Ndjayi-Shongo’s whereabouts should contact the Hawks’ Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Bathini Mkrwala on 071 481 2797, or contact the police’s Crime Stop number 0860010111.

“All information provided will be kept in the strictest confidence,” Thebe said in a statement.

