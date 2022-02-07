WSU student Sibongile Mani found guilty of theft

Citizen Reporter

Sibongile Mani, a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who received more than R14 million into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and spent over R800,000 of it, was on Monday found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court.

The court found that Mani knew that her actions were unlawful and therefore had the intent to commit fraud.

Prior to the R14 million which was deposited into her account erroneously, she never spent her R1,400 monthly stipend on prohibited items. However, she spent the R800,000 on a number of prohibited items which include 11 blankets, nine bath sheets, various shorts for men, a variety of alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, 24 jackets and handbags.

She also spent the money in different towns, which was proof that she had planned the theft. The court found that the above matters and the fact that she was a student activist who knew and understood the processes of student financial aid, demonstrated that she deliberately committed the theft and knew that what she was doing was wrong.

Further, Mani declined to testify during the trial and chose to exercise her right of remaining silent, said the NPA on Monday.

“As a result, the court predominantly relied on the evidence of the state to make a judgment. The court found the state’s evidence and version of events to be truthful and reliable.”

The case was postponed to 08 March 2022 for the pre-sentence report, while she remains out on bail.

The chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture Elleck Nchabeleng welcomed the judgment and said the conviction would serve as a lesson to Mani that theft does not pay.

“However, the committee calls on all those who are concerned to provide support to the student and that she be allowed to finish her studies. Mani is National Student Financial Aid Scheme beneficiary without whose support she will struggle to pay back the money as well as finish her studies,” said Nchabeleng.

He further hoped the sentence would include an option to enter into debt acknowledgment with Intellimali and possibly to undergo a communal sentence.