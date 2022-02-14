KES pupil stabbing: Bail application postponed as lawyers arrive late

Citizen Reporter

The murder case against Dante Kade Liang, who allegedly stabbed fellow King Edward School pupil Hlompho Mbetse was postponed in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court because the defence lawyers arrived late.

Liang, 18, allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Mbetse outside a Johannesburg night club last week. A fight broke out in the parking area outside of the Madison Avenue nightclub, leading to Mbetse being stabbed and later succumbing to his injuries.

Liang was arrested after witnesses pointed him out at the scene.

Mbetse, who was in grade 11, was buried on Sunday.

The late arrival of Liang’s lawyers prompted the court to postpone the bail application to Tuesday as there was another trial scheduled to be heard, according to news channel Newzroom Afrika.

“The lawyers tried pleading with the magistrate to allow the matter to continue, but he wasn’t budging. The magistrate told them he would consider their request once he was done with the trial case.”

Liang made his first court appearance last week and was remanded in custody.

