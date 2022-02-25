Mother sentenced for attempted murder and rape of son

Kgomotso Phooko

A free state mother accused of attempted murder, rape and other sexual offences against her own son has been sentenced to 18 years.

The incident reportedly occurred in 2018, and the court imposed her sentence on Wednesday, 23 February.

The Mangaung Metro Family Violence Child and sexual Offenses unit used testimony provided by the victim’s brother who was nine years old at the time of the incident.

The victim was only three years old when the incident occurred. The testimony of the woman’s nine-year-old son made justice prevail as it led to the prosecution of their mother.

The woman was sentenced to three years on 1 count of rape, three years on count 2 (section 22), three years on count 3 (section 7) and eight years for attempted murder.

Her sentences were suspended for five years. all the other charges will run concurrently with the 18-year sentence.