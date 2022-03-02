Rorisang Kgosana
2 Mar 2022
Courts

Court dismissal of public sector wage hike could come back to bite SA’s citizens

Cosatu says the court's ruling could force public servants to moonlight, therefore skipping work to make extra income.

Reducing the public sector wage bill will meet with resistance. Picture: REUTERS
The Constitutional Court's dismissal of the public wage increase might have saved the economy billions of Rands, but this could come back to bite the country. So say unions, who believe the apex court ruling would likely lead to public servants moonlighting and finding “side hustles”. Public sector unions have all expressed anger and disappointment at the court’s ruling on Monday, which dismissed their bid for wage increases as per the 2018 Public Service Coordinated Bargaining Council agreement. ALSO READ: Unions defeated as ConCourt rules for government on wage agreement Unions such as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’...

