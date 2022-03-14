Family shocked by killer’s parole

Marizka Coetzer

Twelve years have passed since Morne Harmse put on a Slipknot-replica mask and slit open Jacques Pretorius’ throat with a sword – killing him – at Nic Diedericks Technical High School in Krugersdorp, an act of senseless violence which shocked the country.

Jacques’ aunt, Leonie Pretorius, said 12 years in prison was not long enough for the so-called “Ninja Killer”, or “Samurai Killer”.

She said when Harmse’s parole application failed in 2019, they were told he was going to come out of jail, sooner or later.

“It wasn’t even two years later and now he is out. We’re very shocked. When I first saw him, I could never imagine a small pathetic person doing something so horrible. When I saw him again at the parole hearing in 2019, he didn’t look much different. He looked a bit older, but he was still the same pathetic, emotionless .”

Pretorius said during the previous parole hearing, Harmse didn’t even make eye contact with them.

“When the parole officer asked if he had anything to say to his victim’s family, he said he had nothing to say to us.”

She said she wondered how the community felt about the killer’s return to town.

“If he can just tell us what went through his head. We just want to know.”

Pretorius said the force of the attack was so hard, if the sword was any sharper, Harmse would have decapitated his victim.

“Our child lay on a block of concrete, his neck was almost chopped off and there was blood everywhere. It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen.”

One of Harmse’s former friends said the news of his parole was surreal.

“I knew he’d get out one day, but it felt like it happened just the other day,” he said.

He said he didn’t want to reveal his identity as he feared for his life.

“I’ve not seen or spoken to him since that day… My family keeps telling me I’ve gone quiet.” He said he constantly had nightmares about that fateful morning.

“We all made masks; Harmse made three masks. We were a whole group of about eight,” he said.

“Harmse put on his mask and told us to put on our masks, but we refused. One of our friends did in an attempt to negotiate with Harmse but he was on edge,” he said.

“I was so scared.” He said when Pretorius’ group walked past, they made remarks about Harmse’s appearance.

“The next moment he asked me if I wanted to see something cool and then, bam, he killed him,” he recalled.

