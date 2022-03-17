Father gets six life sentences for repeatedly raping his daughter

Citizen Reporter

A 36-year-old man from Clocolan in the Free State has been sentenced to six life terms by the High Court of South Africa: Free State Division sitting in Ladybrand.

He was convicted of raping his 14-year-old daughter six times.

Judge Pina Mathebula sentenced the father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, for raping her six times between May and July 2021.

The victim was staying with her father and his wife, who is her stepmother with two other siblings.

In May 2021, the accused told his wife that his late brother told him in a dream, “to get rid of tokoloshe that was inside the victim”.

ALSO READ: 80-Year-old father gets six years in jail for raping his daughter

The very same night of the alleged dream, the accused raped the victim. The last rape incident took place on 25 July 2021.

The wife tried to reprimand him but he assaulted her.

The man overpowered and raped the victim, notwithstanding her cries and his wife’s reprimands.

He then threatened to kill both of them if they were to tell anyone of what he did.

A day later, the rapist’s sister visited the family, and the wife confided what the husband had done to the child. The sister reported his brother to the police and he was arrested.

ALSO READ: Kimberley’s father gets 16 years in prison for 1998 rape

State Prosecutor, Advocate Moipone Moroka submitted a victim impact report facilitated by Bulelani Mothabeng in which the victim said that she thanks her aunt for coming to her rescue because if it was not because of her, she would still be her father’s sex slave.

Moroka further argued that the scourge of violence against women and children has reached an alarming proportion and can be described as a pandemic.

“What aggravates the matter is that the father raped his own daughter multiple times over a period of three months and this means he had an ample opportunity to reflect on his actions, but he continued betraying the trust his daughter had in him”, said Moroka.

The father was sentenced to six life sentences for rape and two years for assault and the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Father sentenced to life for raping his daughter for 11 years