Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
19 Mar 2022
5:45 am
Courts

Ledla heads to ConCourt to overturn ruling in Gauteng PPE tender saga

Ledla tried its luck at the Supreme Court of Appeal, but again was unsuccessful.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are hung next to tents dedicated to the treatment of possible Covid-19 patients. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Ledla Structural Development is turning to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in a last-ditch bid to overturn a Special Tribunal ruling that millions of rands in illegal proceeds the company scooped from a massive government personal protective equipment (PPE) contract be finally forfeited to the state. Ledla initially attempted to convince the Special Tribunal to grant it leave to appeal the ruling, but failed. Ledla then tried its luck at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, but again was unsuccessful. Now, the company is pinning its last hopes on the apex court, which is set to hear the matter...

