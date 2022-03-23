State given approval to examine Angelo Agrizzi’s medical records

Thapelo Lekabe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been given the green light to examine former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi’s medical records.

This after Agrizzi on Wednesday morning failed again to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in connection with the Bosasa Operations R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case.

He has not appeared in court since October 2020 due to ill health.

Bosasa R1.8 billion corruption case

Agrizzi along with his three co-accused – former Department of Correctional Services (DCS) commissioner Linda Mti, erstwhile correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder – are facing several counts of money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities acts.

ALSO READ: Bosasa corruption trial postponed due to concerns about Agrizzi’s health

The charges relate to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries by the DCS between August 2004 and 2007, which were valued at over R1.8 billion.

The contracts were for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a CCTV system and monitoring equipment for the department.

Warrant of arrest

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed in court that a warrant of arrest was issued against Agrizzi due to his failure to appear in court.

However, the warrant was not enforced after Agrizzi’s lawyer told the court he was unwell and recovering from minor heart surgery.

The former Bosasa COO is said to have undergone minor heart surgery earlier this month and depends on oxygen 24/7.

Agrizzi’s legal team then gave consent to the state to examine all his medical records and reports.

The spokesperson for NPA’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, told The Citizen the state informed the court that it had appointed a pulmonologist to examine Agrizzi’s medical records.

Seboka said the case was postponed to 30 May 2022, where it would be heard before the Pretoria High Court.

She said when the matter resumes, it would be for a pre-trial conference.

“All the accused and the state will then deliberate on what is outstanding and furnish it for the matter to then possibly proceed for setting up the trial date,” Seboka said.

NOW READ: Poison, murders, swopped bodies… Agrizzi’s new book as exciting as his Zondo testimony