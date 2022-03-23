Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
4 minute read
23 Mar 2022
6:07 pm
Courts

Madiba’s daughter says SAHRA, government trying to rob her of private property

Bernadette Wicks

Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah says the department's criminal allegations regarding the items are “baseless, reckless and vexatious”.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the key to Nelson Mandela’s prison cell at Robben Island is considered state property. Photo for illustration: iStock
Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter, Dr Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, has accused the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) of using criminal allegations as window dressing for what was in fact a bid to seize control of her private property, in the form of various pieces of memorabilia linked to her late father. Last week, SAHRA, together with the Robben Island Museum and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture launched an urgent application to repatriate 30 objects and artefacts - including the key to the former president's prison cell, as well as various artworks, signed books, and clothing items that belonged to...

Read more on these topics