Trophy hunting quotas suspended after court interdict granted

Nica Richards

A High Court interdict granted against the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) means last month’s contentious trophy hunting quota has been temporarily suspended.

The urgent interdict, granted on Friday, was brought by animal protection organisation Humane Society International Africa (HSI-Africa).

HSI-Africa argued the DFFE failed to consult with the public before the decision to implement the quota was made, violating the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba) 10 of 2004.

This, they said, made the department’s trophy hunting decision “invalid and unlawful”.

In addition, HSI-Africa said DFFE Minister Barbara Creecy is also not permitted to issue trophy hunting quotas without “valid non-detrimental findings”.

HSI-Africa said the interdict gives the organisation time to review Creecy’s record of decision, on which quota allocations were based on.

Trophy hunting quotas

According to last month’s quotas, which were a “deferral” of last year’s species allocations, allowed 10 leopard, 10 black rhino and 150 elephants to be hunted for trophy purposes this year.

The DFFE said leopard may only be hunted where populations are stable or increasing, and only males seven years of age or older may be hunted, to reduce the risk of “over harvesting”.

Leopards have been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with populations reportedly decreasing.

Black rhino, on the other hand, are critically endangered.

According to the quota, only adult males may be hunted, and only on conservation management grounds.

The hunting of black rhino comes with a “strict set of criteria to ensure that demographic and/or genetic conservation is enhanced”.

This is stipulated in the black rhino Biodiversity Management Plan.

Populations of the three subspecies of black rhino are reportedly increasing at present, the DFFE said.

The 150 elephants being hunted for trophies represent “only a very small portion of the overall population”, accounting for less than 0.3% of the African elephant’s total population in the country, the DFFE said.

Elephants are endangered in South Africa according the IUCN red list, with population trends decreasing.

The department’s data, however, shows “an increasing trend” in national elephant herd numbers, with the quota “well within sustainable limits”.

Why DFFE is keen for quotas

The department said Sotuh Africa’s “sustainable” leopard, elephant and black rhino populations allow the country to hunt these animals without negatively impacting wild populations.

The DFFE said “regulated and sustainable hunting” was good for conservation in South Africa, with incentives for the private sector and communities to conserve valuable wildlife species and participate in “wildlife-based land uses”.

In addition, the department said income generated from trophy hunting was “critical” for impoverished rural communities.

The above points have all been contested by HSI-Africa, to the point where a report was released last month contradicting the department’s arguments.

‘Trophy hunting by numbers’ report

HSI-Africa found that 83% of trophies exported from South Africa originate from captive-bred animals, non-native species, or animals such as caracal, baboons and honey badgers – none of which are subject to scientifically-based management plans.

Just 25% of native species exported as trophies are managed within a national conservation plan, the report found.

“HSI has long sought engagement with the Department regarding the harm that trophy hunting causes – the damage to individual animals and to the conservation of threatened and endangered wildlife, as well as South Africa’s reputation as an ethical wildlife destination,” said HSI-Africa executive director Tony Gerrans.

Another report, released by Good Governance Africa earlier this month, found that the economic benefit generated from trophy hunting was not enough to substantiate the overall damage caused to conservation efforts.

Gerrans argued more beneficial and long-term alternatives to the killing of threatened, vulnerable and endangered animals for fun needed to be embraced, for present and future generations to benefit from sustainability.

Where do the trophies go?

According to HSI-Africa’s report, between 2014 and 2018, South Africa was the second largest exporter of hunting trophies of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) listed species, making up 16% of global exports.

South Africa is also Africa’s largest trophy exporter, making up 90% of the continent’s exports.

During this period, an average of 3 165 trophies were exported every year.

The most common species exported from South Africa was the African lion, with over 4 000 lion trophies landing on international shores.

Other popular species were Chacma baboon, vervet monkey, African elephant, hippopotamus, Hartmann’s mountain zebra and southern white rhino.

54% of these trophies went from South Africa to the United States.

The final judgement of Part A of the interdict is expected in two weeks.

