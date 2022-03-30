Lenasia CPF arrest update: Charges against senior member dropped

Citizen Reporter

Charges against a senior member of a Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) for his alleged links to kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos has been dropped.

Ebrahim Seedat appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Seedat was arrested on Monday night, together with his 23-year-old daughter Saadia Rasool and 31-year-old son-in-law Ahmed Kazi.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen, the trio were handcuffed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Anti-Kidnapping task team, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit, and other private and law enforcement authorities, in connection with the spate of kidnapping cases in Lenasia.

Charges against a Lenasia CPF member have been dropped. His daughter, Saadia Rasool, and son-in-law, Ahmed Kazi, were remanded in custody to next Tuesday. Kazi is alleged to be part of a kidnapping syndicate. Police seized cash at his house, allegedly ransom money when arrested. pic.twitter.com/Ql2H3tQDNm— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 30, 2022

Seedat was charged with illegal possession of ammunition his daughter Saadia Rasool was nabbed for being in possession of R395 000 which was believed to be ransom money collected from the families of victims.

A source close to the investigation told The Citizen while the charges against Seedat was dropped by the court, he was pointed out by his son-in-law Kazi.

When asked where was the money was dropped off, the suspect’s wife said she was at her father’s house where the money was recovered.

“While charges of possession of ransom money was not laid against Seedat, he was aware of the source of funds and that his son-in-law Ahmed Kazi was evading police for his involvement in the kidnapping cases. A family member confirmed that Kazi was not staying at home but sleeping in his car.”

The source also said that according to a family member, Kazi was arrested a number of times for vehicle theft including a weapon that was found in his car when he was at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.

“Kazi also confirmed that he does work for Charloos and get paid.”

Kazi and Rasool have been remanded in custody are back in court on the 5th of April.

