Father granted bail for giving his gun to 13-year-old son for protection

Kgomotso Phooko

A father has been granted bail of R1 000 after being arrested for allegedly giving his 13-year-old son his licensed firearm.

Both the father and the son were arrested on different charges.

The 32-year-old suspect who is facing charges of negligent handling of a firearm is expected to appear in court again on 4 May 2022.

The incident took place in Rabali Village in Mphephu policing area in Limpopo on 29 March 2022.

Boy was armed while playing with friends

It is alleged that community members noticed the boy was armed with a firearm while he was playing with his friends and immediately alerted the police.

According to the statement by Arrive Alive the police found the boy armed with a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine and he was arrested.

Father exposed son to danger

“He informed the police that the firearm belonged to his father.” read the statement

The boy was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and was released on the custody of his mother and is expected to appear in court on Monday, he will reportedly be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Investigations revealed that the father allegedly gave his son the firearm for protection.

“In terms of the existing law, firearms can only be kept in a locked safe or carried in a holster by the license holder or a legal person. Parents are also urged to protect their children instead of exposing them to danger,” said the Acting Provisional Commissioner in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers.

Scheepers commended the community’s swift action in alerting the police saying it shows their relationship with the police to fight against crime continues to strengthen.

The father will undergo a process that will determine his fitness to possess a firearm while investigations continue.

