Agrizzi corruption case postponed to get high court date

The case against former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi was on Friday deferred to a later date.

Agrizzi’s fraud case has been postponed by the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court to 18 May, to obtain a high court date, Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said in a statement.

An independent pulmonologist has also been appointed by the state to assess Agrizzi and submit a report.

He has not appeared in court since October 2020, citing ill health.

He suffered a heart attack in hospital on 21 October 2020, one week after he was denied bail.

His lawyer submitted a medical report that the former Bosasa COO was unfit to stand trial as a result.

Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent smith were charged with corruption over gratifications in the form of sexurity upgrades made to Smith’s home in Gauteng by Bosasa.

Payments were allegedly initiated by Agrizzi, who has been charged for his role in making the payments to the former MP.

The pair have been charged with contravening section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act.

Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.

Smith was at the time the chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Correctional Services.

He has pleaded not guilty, and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi.

However, Agrizzi denies Smith’s claims.

Seboka said Agrizzi initially intended to bring an application in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, in which a court where criminal procedures are pending is made to investigate any delay which could cause prejudice.

The defence has since abandoned their application.

