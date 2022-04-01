Courts

Kgomotso Phooko
1 Apr 2022
Businessman Malcom X pledges to pay R500k for release of Sibongile Mani

Malcolm X took to his social media to pledge half a million of the R818 000 spent by Sibongile in exchange for her to be kept out of jail.

Sibongile Mani is seen fleeing a media conference from angry students wanting their money back on September 04, 2017 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)

Businessman Malcom X took to his social media on Wednesday after Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years imprisonment to pledge half a million for her release.

Mani who was a student at the Walter Sisulu University (SWU) was convicted of theft in February 2022 after she spent R818 000 of the R14 million that was transferred into her account accidentally by NSFAS in 2017.

Malcom wrote” I Malcom X hereby pledge R500 000 towards the R818 000 that the Walter Sisulu University Student, Sibongile Mani “accidentally” used from the R14 million “accidentally” transferred to her bank account.”

“Provided the payment of this money will lead to her immediate release from prison.”

He further urged entrepreneurs to round up the remaining R318 000 from his pledge.

Sentencing of Mani

During court proceedings in February it was found that Mani intended to commit fraud as it was discovered she was a student activist and understood the processes of financial aid.

Throughout the court proceedings Mani exercised her right to remain silent and declined to testify.

During the sentencing on Wednesday Magistrates Twanette Olivier said, “In preparation of this sentence divided R818 000 by R1 400 per month and allowances to other students. Keeping in mind that I’m told that on that morning you were hungry, you could not afford a quarter of a brown bread.

“Had you considered when you started spending lavish amounts on alcohol, luxuries cigarettes, airtime that if IntelliMali did not repay this money, 585 of your fellow students would not receive their money food allowance, and that That was a direct action of yourself.”

Mani is currently out on R1500 bail while her legal team are working on attempts to have her conviction overturned.

R14 million Mani Saga

The R14 million was paid to the WSU by Nsfas, the university then transferred the money over to Intellimali which had the responsibility of transferring monthly food allowance and a book stipend to over 18,000 students.

After the money was transferred into her account, she went on a spending spree with her friends and also bought these items: 11 blankets, bath sheets, shorts for men, alcohol, cigarettes, 24 jackets and handbags.

ALSO READ: NSFAS thief sentenced to five years in jail

 

