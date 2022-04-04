Double murder accused Rameez Patel back in court for wife’s murder

Faizel Patel

Double murder accused Rameez Patel is expected back in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.

Patel is on trial for the murder of his wife Fatima that took place in April 2015.

Fatima’s body was found in a pool of blood at their Nirvana home in Limpopo in 2015 after they allegedly had a fight.

Patel has battled to explain to the High Court why he didn’t submit all the clothing he wore on the day of his wife’s killing, claiming that officers simply didn’t ask him to.

The National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) said Patel told the court that he did not give his jacket to the police because they did not ask for it.

“Patel could not explain to the court the movement of his clothes that he was wearing during the incident. His clothes were left at his uncle’s house and moved to his home and later got back to his uncle’s. The police were given the clothes without the jacket and later the police were given a white jacket.”

While Patel is also accused of killing his mother, Muhajeen, police said that he’d not been linked to a spate of other crimes involving his family.

Patel’s father Firoz, was killed in an unsolved robbery while Yunus Mayet, the father of his current wife was kidnapped and murdered.

In 2018, his brother Razeen was shot at just days before he was due to testify against Patel.

Meanwhile, another case that will also be heard by Polokwane High Court include the State versus Stanford Maila (former ANC MP), Maphala Mosena (Municipal Manager of Molemole Local Municipality), Monase Makgatho (bank employee) and Eric Makgatho (Former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The four allegedly stole money belonging to the Makgatho Community Property Association and the money was meant for borehole and other agricultural resources.

