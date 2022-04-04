Candidate attorney charged for stealing millions from law firm’s trust fund

Faizel Patel

A former candidate attorney has been charged with stealing millions from the law firm he was working for.

Onga Ntozini was summoned to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes on Monday facing two counts of theft.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the 32-year-old was a candidate attorney at Malabye Mthembu Attorneys and Partners.

“It is alleged that Ntozini, stole from the law firm by swindling money from the law firm’s trust fund to his account. Between November and December 2020, it is alleged that he stole approximately R3.8 million.”

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to 20 April 2022, for disclosure of the contents docket.

Meanwhile, in another fraud and corruption matter, the Citizen has learned that a number of non-governmental organisations (NGO), places of worship including mosques, religious organisations and individuals who invested in Amaanat Investment Holdings (AIH) stand to lose millions of rand in returns and dividends.

This comes after a father and son allegedly stole R160 million from the investment company through fraudulent and unauthorised payments.

Over the past few weeks, The Citizen has reported how the money was allegedly stolen by the former chief executive officer (CEO) and board member, 68-year-old Hussun Abdool Khalek (HAK) Omar and his 41-year-old son, Mahomed Hussun Omar, who was a company director at the time.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Citizen, the rot of Hussun Abdool Khalek Omar and Mohamed Omar’s devious actions are likely to have far-reaching and consequences and implications for many Muslims and other organizations affecting their returns and direct value of their investments in AIH.

The source said mosques, NGO’s and religious organisations invested millions in AIH and are expected to lose a substantial amount of their investments.

“A value of what they invested will be largely depleted as a result of all of the shenanigans there, and that value could be affected,” the source said.

