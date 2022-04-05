Man arrested on rape and murder charges after the discovery of missing 11-year-old’s body

Citizen Reporter

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on rape and murder charges relating to the death of 11-year-old Relebogile Segami.

Segami went missing on 30 March 2022.

Police and her family initiated a search party for the child.

Her body was discovered the following day behind the Northern Cape Legislature building in Kimberley.

Machabe was arrested after an intense multi-disciplined investigation, led by the South African Police Services team of investigators.

“The case has been postponed to 13 April 2022, for the bail information as well as to allow the accused to make his intentions clear on applying for bail,” said NPA Regional Spokesperson in the Northern Cape Division Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“Looking at the severity of the charges against the accused, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail,” confirmed Senokoatsane.

The accused has been remanded in custody until the next court appearance in the Galeshewe District Court.

“The NPA would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family of the victim. The investigations led by the Police are continuing in this matter,” concluded Senokoetsane.

Itumeleng Machabe, aka Benzo from Galeshewe in the dock on rape and murder charges. Picture – NPA

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

