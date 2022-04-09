Alleged kidnapping mastermind’s wife, co-accused denied bail

Citizen Reporter

The wife of kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos and the 23-year-old daughter of a senior Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) member will remain behind bars, after they were denied bail in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Charloos, his wife Sadiya and six others were charged for their involvement in recent kidnappings in Lenasia and Johannesburg.

The Mozambican businessman was arrested last month along with five other suspects, including his wife.

All the male suspects abandoned their opportunity to apply for bail when they appeared in court on Tuesday.

The senior CPF members daughter Saadia Rasool and Sadiya were denied bail.

Rasool and her 31-year-old husband Ahmed Kazi were handcuffed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the anti-kidnapping task team, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit, and other private and law enforcement authorities, in connection with the spate of kidnapping cases in Lenasia.

Rasool’s father, 47-year-old Ebrahim Seedat, was also arrested, but charges were dropped after he appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday.

Lenasia residents have come to refer to Charloos as the “Kidnapping Kingpin” due to his past criminal cases, corrupt police and alleged links with the Mozambique underworld.

During their court appearance, it was also established that the accused also had other cases pending against them.

A person close to the investigation told The Citizen the magistrate highlighted the previous charges and convictions of the suspects, the violent nature of the alleged kidnappings, and the high likelihood that the accused would attempt to evade trial.

The magistrate also’ further expressed the courts concern on the threat suspects pose to victims, witnesses and even journalists, the source revealed.

“On Friday afternoon, while the magistrate read his judgement on the bail application and a full court room heard why they were not granted bail, a viral post spread on community groups after police searched the home of Mohamed Irfaan Adamjee.

“A neighbour commented from behind the police investigation area, that he believed that Adamjee is wanted for questioning for his involvement in kidnappings, and even murder.”

The source claimed that while police did not want to comment, it was evident from court statements presented at the bail hearing that further arrests and seizures were expected.

Meanwhile, in an online pledge, community leaders called local residents to take a stand against kidnappings, and for justice.

“We are an intertwined community, and for a long time we have all known where the problems started and now, we know what needs to be done to get rid of the corruption if we want a safer community.

“No one is above the law, and leaders, especially crime fighters, need to lead as examples,” said a local doctor who attended the court proceedings.

In a statement, the Gauteng Province Community Police Board condemned the spate of kidnappings for ransom demands across South Africa, and assured that Saps Crime Intelligence is making progress in the investigation and dismantling of the syndicates.

