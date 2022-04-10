Senzo Meyiwa accused sentenced to 12 years in jail for attempted murder

Faizel Patel

One of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for another crime.

Muzikawukhulelwa (Muzi) Sthemba Sibiya appeared in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court last week where his sentence was handed down.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Sibiya was convicted for the attempted murder of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha after he randomly opened fire on them, but they survived the shooting.

He was also accused of shooting his girlfriend in December 2014, after she threatened to blow the whistle on him for his alleged involvement in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, after he had apparently confided in her.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the conviction and sentence of Sibiya.

“The NPA believes that 12 years imprisonment fits the crime of attempted murder. It is significant that the convicted man is one of the accused in the case of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.”

Meyiwa killing suspects expected in court next week

Meanwhile, the five people accused of killing Meyiwa are expected to stand trial for his murder on Monday, eight years after the killing of the soccer star.

Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, have been charged with Meyiwa’s murder.

They appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for an inquiry on whether to retain their current legal representatives, or to engage the services of Advocate Malesela Teffo.

The accused confirmed to the Judge they had terminated the services of their previous legal representatives, and have appointed Advocate Teffo to represent them.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Khumalo has opened up about the death of Meyiwa in numerous interviews, saying the wait for something to come out of the case was “tormenting” because she had done everything in her power to help with the investigation.

