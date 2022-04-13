Kelly Khumalo looking forward to finalisation of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case, court told

Marizka Coetzer

The murder case against five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa nearly eight years ago was postponed for a second time this week as the trial struggled to get into full swing.

The five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa S’Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifokuhle Nkani Sifiso Ntuli, will remain in custody and return to the High Court in Pretoria on 22 April when the case will resume.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Magdalene Moonsamy, an attorney on watching brief for Khumalo, said her client has never been a suspect, but was a witness.

“Khumalo has been cooperating. I saw a statement made by Gerrie Nel that offended me,” she said.

Moonsamy said people were entitled to a watching brief on their behalf in court.

“Khumalo has been through the court of public opinion over the past eight years. She has been humiliated and accused of so many things,” she said.

Moonsamy said her role as a watching brief in the interest of a client not directly charged was, among others, to ensure that further delays in the case were reasonable since the matter had been ongoing for eight years already.

“Khumalo is in exceptionally high spirits and her child is the most adorable. She’s an excellent mother because she was able to maintain her family under the most difficult circumstances,” she said.

Moonsamy added Khumalo was looking forward to the finalisation of the case.

“She told me she has been waiting for this day so that she can get closure,” Moonsamy said.

Moonsamy said Khumalo has been under public scrutiny throughout this process.

“On numerous occasions, I engaged with various people to stop them from harassment and defamation.

“So, when Nel made a statement about why Khumalo needed a brief, he must first put himself in her shoes as a woman and a mother to a child who has lost a dad,” she said.

On day two of the trial, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represented accused five, Ntuli, asked Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to again postpone the matter for five days to give her time to prepare and consult with witnesses for the defence.

Tapelo Nkosi is one of the members of the public who sat in the gallery to get a glimpse of the group of men accused of Meyiwa’s murder when the case was postponed.

“I understand their argument of needing to prepare for the trial but it is now time for justice,” he said. Nkosi said the accused had the right to a fair trial but so does the family have the right to justice.

“They must prepare so that we can get on with the trial,” he said.

Sipho Motha who has been following the case since the beginning, said it has been dragging along for too long.

“I’m not even sure they have the right people in the dock, I doubt it,” he said.

Motha said he believed there had been a plot to kill the soccer star.

Motha said he wanted to know what happened the day of the murder.

“If we look at what happened and all the suspects, somebody had to have a motive,” he added.

“It’s been eight years, it’s been too long, can someone just tell us as South Africans the truth,” he said.