Babita Deokaran murder set for trial at Joburg High Court

The six men accused of killing Gauteng Department of Health Acting Chief Financial Officer, Babita Deokaran will be tried for her murder.

The suspects will be tried in the Johannesburg High Court following the transfer of their case for a pre-trial hearing, on 22 July 2022.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Simphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla were served indictments on Tuesday for murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The accused were arrested on 26 August 2021, in Rosettenville, together with a seventh suspect who was not charged, due to lack of evidence against him.

Deokaran was gunned down in an apparent hit outside her home in Mondeor, South Johannesburg, last August. She was returning after having dropped her teenage daughter at school and had stopped just metres from her front gate to pick up her domestic worker, when her car came under fire.

Deokaran, a high-ranking official in the financial division of the Gauteng Department of Health was also a witness in various graft probes including the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) investigation into R300 million’s worth of dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

The accused made various confessions and admissions after they were handcuffed including that they were apparently acting at the behest of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, but have since claimed they were tortured and were lying.

Mkhize also denied any involvement in Deokaran’s murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said all accused have been remanded in custody until 22 July 2022.

Meanwhile. Parliament has cleared Mkhize of contravening the Ethics and Member’s Interest Code of Conduct in relation the controversial Digital Vibes’ R150 million contract.

In a letter dated 12 April, the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests wrote to Mkhize informing him of its decision following deliberations on the matter.

