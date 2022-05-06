Former JB Marks mayor’s fraud trial postponed yet again

Faizel Patel

The Ventersdorp Regional Court has adjourned the fraud and theft trial against the former Executive Mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality Kgotso Khumalo and two of his co-accused to 10 June 2022, for further trial.

The 52-year-old Khumalo’s attorneys have indicated that his ill health has not yet improved since the last postponement.

Mamotheme said one of the co-accused has sourced the services of a new legal representative and is awaiting the transfer of legal funds from the withdrawn attorney.

“The three are out on warning and they were cautioned not to interfere with the state witnesses. Khumalo, together with Cyril Hendry and Mohau Shuping, is facing eight charges of theft and defrauding municipal funds, and they have pleaded not guilty to all charges.”

Mamothame said the state is ready to proceed with the trial and hopes that no further delays will be experienced.

ALSO READ: Former JB Marks mayor’s fraud trial postponed due to ill-health

Meanwhile, a mother accused of the alleged murder of her baby has been set down for a pre-trial conference on 20 May by the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court.

Miemie Mokoena is accused of allegedly murdering her one-month-old baby and dumping her body in a river.

The 28-year-old mother is out on R500 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said Mokoena allegedly called police to her home in Itsoseng phase 2, near Hebron on 26 June 2021, and registered a case of kidnapping.

“She allegedly told the police that two men armed with a knife and a firearm accosted her in her shack, and took her baby away. The two were allegedly looking for her lover.”

Mamothame said preliminary police reports revealed the baby’s body was found by a passer-by floating in a river in Hebron.

“She then reported the matter to members of the community, who later alerted the police. Upon conducting an intensive investigation, police went to interrogate Mokoena, who confessed to committing the crime. She is being charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Mamothame said investigations in the case have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with the trial.

ALSO READ: Load shedding to continue despite drop in power demand – Eskom