Sentencing of Klerksdorp car dealership shooter postponed to June

Sentencing proceedings in the case against a man found guilty of murdering 30-year-old Mohamed Dangor, owner of the Speedy Car Sales dealership in Klerksdorp, has been postponed yet again.

The High Court of South Africa; North West Division, sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court postponed the sentencing of 39-year-old Confidence Sekgoro to 20 June 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said the sentencing was postponed due to an incomplete report from the probation officer.

“Taking the stand in court, the probation officer indicated that her report is completed, however, she is still awaiting the psychiatric report which the defence attorney requested should be attached for sentencing purposes.”

“She further requested the court to order the defence attorney to assist in attaining this report as she is battling to do so. The court granted the order,” Mamothame said.

Following this shooting incident, Sekgoro handed himself over to police and was granted R10,000 bail, which was revoked after he was found guilty on all three charges.

He bought a car at Speedy Car Sales in April 2019 and later complained about some defaults on the vehicle which the dealership obliged and took it back for inspection in Klerksdorp at a cost of approximately R4,700.

The inspection results showed no defaults to the car as it was serviced before and the dealership ordered Sekgoro to pay for the costs of transportation before they could release his car back to him.

On 11 November 2019, Sekgoro went to the dealership to collect his motor vehicle but the sales manager, 36-year-old Mehboob Soomra, told him to pay for the transportation costs after consulting with the dealership attorney before receiving his car back.

Sekgoro was then told to wait for Dangor, who was the son of the dealership owner, to further engage on the matter.

He then went the officer of Dangor who was in the company of 61-year-old Yusuf Ally. An argument ensued before he started shooting at them.

Sekgoro chased after Soomra in the showroom and fired shots at him.

Dangor was declared dead on the scene while Soomra and Ally were rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Mamothame said Sekgoro has been remanded in custody until he has been sentenced.

