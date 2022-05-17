Alleged Hawks impostor to remain behind bars after bail denied

Citizen Reporter

An alleged Hawks impostor on Tuesday was denied bail by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Stanley Ewulu – a Nigerian national from Sandton – faces charges of extortion, corruption and being in South Africa illegally.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it is alleged that the 42-year-old and his co-accused, Peter Molomo, approached the complainant and introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from Pretoria.

They demanded R300,000 to destroy a case docket that had been opened against the male complainant. They also promised to hand over a vehicle that belonged to the man as well as his refugee documents that were confiscated by police in Sunnyside.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation in Germiston.

After investigations, the pair were arrested on 10 March 2022 at Time Square in Menlyn after a sting operation.

Molomo was granted bail during their second appearance on 22 March 2022.

The matter was postponed to 3 June 2022 for further investigations.

