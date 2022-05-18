Trial of Pakistani nationals accused of murdering Limpopo teacher postponed

Faizel Patel

The trial of two Pakistani nationals who stand accused of murdering a teacher has been postponed.

The duo, 30-year-old Ashan Fraz Cheema and 26-year-old Raza Ali, appeared in the High Court of South Africa: Limpopo Division in Polokwane for the murder of Mohlale Precious Magabane.

They are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the course of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and illegal immigration.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the accused committed these offences on 23 December 2018.

“It is alleged that Magabane and Cheema were in a love relationship. Both the accused went to the deceased apartment and an argument started among them. Both the accused assaulted and killed her with a knife. They then dismembered deceased’s body and placed her body parts in several refuse bags.”

“They placed the refuse bags in the vehicle and drove around, disposing of the body parts and buried the head and arms in a shallow grave,” Malabi Dzhangi said.

At the time of her murder, Magabane was a teacher at Kabishi Primary School in Mashamothane village.

Malabi Dzhangi said Cheema was not represented, as his previous defence had withdrawn and that the trial has been postponed to 27 June 2022 for him to secure a defence lawyer.

Traditional healer guilty of girlfriend’s premeditated murder

Meanwhile, the High Court of South Africa; North West Division sitting at Mogwase Regional Court, has found a 29-year-old traditional healer guilty for the murder of his girlfriend.

The court found Thapelo Ramoruki guilty of a count of murder and pointing of a firearm.

He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for 18 May 2022.

It is alleged that Ramoruki together with his girlfriend Tsholofelo Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.

After moving to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home, Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.

The NPA’s Henry Mamothame said Ramoruki then poured her with petrol and set her alight.

“He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Tsheko’s younger brother then saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. He then took off with the car to seek help, police were also called and the suspect was arrested on the scene.”

“The state prosecutor, Advocate Sello Maema argued that the murder was planned and premeditated. In passing judgement, Judge Tebogo Djadje agreed with the state and found Ramoruki guilty on a charge of murder, as well as pointing a firearm, “Mamothame said

Ramoruki will remain in police custody until the matter is concluded.

