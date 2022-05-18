Angelo Agrizzi to be examined by state-appointed doctor – corruption case postponed

Thapelo Lekabe

The fraud and corruption case against former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi has been stalled once again.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday adjourned the matter to 12 July 2022, after the state informed the court that Agrizzi would be examined on Thursday, 19 May 2022, by an independent pulmonologist, appointed by the state, to determine his fitness to stand trial.

This is due to Agrizzi’s failure to appear in court since October 2020 because of ill health after he suffered a heart attack.

The warrant of arrest issued against him for his absence during court proceedings was stayed until 12 July.

Earlier, Agrizzi’s lawyers requested a report from the state-appointed physician, who was supposed to examine his medical records and fitness to stand trial.

Agrizzi stands accused of offering bribes, on behalf of Bosasa, to former ANC MP Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence and political protection as the then chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services.

Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from the Department of Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007.

Agrizzi and Smith’s trial had to be separated due to Agrizzi’s ill health.

Smith’s case was postponed to 5 July 2022 by the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court in April this year.

He faces charges of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act.

