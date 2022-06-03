Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
3 Jun 2022
5:45 am
Courts

Senzo Meyiwa case: ‘We’re still waiting for justice to be served’

Marizka Coetzer

As the drama continues in the courtroom, members of the public are growing impatient

The five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, 28 April 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
It has been a busy week in the High Court in Pretoria, where the case against five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues with more than its fair share of drama. This week, the case resumed after a month-long recess and kicked off with advocate Malesela Teffo fighting to get the production company filming for Netflix out of the courtroom before dropping a bombshell, accusing singer Kelly Khumalo of pulling the trigger and killing her boyfriend in 2014. Khumalo’s watching brief, advocate Magdalene Moonsamy, responded to Teffo’s claims and accused him of character assassination and defaming her...

Read more on these topics