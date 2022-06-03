Senzo Meyiwa case: ‘We’re still waiting for justice to be served’

It has been a busy week in the High Court in Pretoria, where the case against five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues with more than its fair share of drama. This week, the case resumed after a month-long recess and kicked off with advocate Malesela Teffo fighting to get the production company filming for Netflix out of the courtroom before dropping a bombshell, accusing singer Kelly Khumalo of pulling the trigger and killing her boyfriend in 2014. Khumalo’s watching brief, advocate Magdalene Moonsamy, responded to Teffo’s claims and accused him of character assassination and defaming her...

Teffo’s team slapped back at Moonsamy when the instructing attorney, Timothy Thobane, announced their intention of reporting Moonsamy to the Legal Practice Council for allegedly intimidating witnesses.

Thobane said they would also lay a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Moonsamy told The Citizen she has not had a chance to look at the claims against her. “I’ve been busy in meetings and interviews all day and honestly don’t know what to say,” she said.

Moonsamy said she would respond officially soon.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for one of the five accused, cross-examined state witness sergeant Thabo Mosia about the evidence gathered and captured.

The accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli pleaded not guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Citizen interviewed members of the public about the case.

For a group of men waiting to catch a taxi, the solution was easy. “Arrest Khumalo and bring her to court,” said one of the students.

“Even that song she sings, I don’t like it. I’m not the one who killed the father. In my opinion, she must be arrested,” said another student.

The group said not even Oscar Pistorius’ case took this long. They also asked why Khumalo was only talking about the matter after seven years.

“I don’t think they arrested the right people, but we must wait until they are found guilty,” said student Thapelo Matlala.

He said he had no idea who the witness was against Khumalo.

“When I read the story, I find Khumalo guilty. When she took him, she took him away from his family and all of us,” he said.

Matlala questioned whether the Khumalo family paid their respects to the Meyiwa family after the death. “His father died waiting for justice. We are still waiting for it to be served,” he added.