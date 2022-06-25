Groblersdal teen assault: Corrie Pretorius claims he was attacked in prison

Citizen Reporter

Corrie Pretorius, the Limpopo man accused of assaulting and pointing a firearm at a teenager in Groblersdal, claims he was attacked in prison and his life is under threat.

Pretorius, 52, on Friday appeared at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy during an argument, apparently over seasoning salt.

The incident, which happened at Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on 15 June, was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

Pretorius faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

‘Deeply traumatised’

During his bail hearing on Friday, his lawyer, advocate JJ Venter, read out an affidavit in court in which Pretorius claimed that he was “deeply traumatised” after being assaulted while in custody.

” I have been severely assaulted while incarcerated and there is a possibility that I will be assaulted again. I am currently under medical stress because I have not received my chronic medication since my arrest. I am deeply traumatised by what transpired and I am constantly faced with the threat of a life-ending attack in prison,” Pretorius’ affidavit stated.

Venter argued that his client’s release on bail would not induce shock or outrage in the public and that he is the breadwinner of his family.

Pretorius said he could only afford a bail amount of R20 000.

The State opposed bail his bail application and the matter was postponed to 29 June 2022 for judgment on Pretorius’ bail outcome.

‘Assault over salt’

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the teenage boy and his cousin were at a Fatcake City shop when he asked to use the same seasoning as Pretorius.

Pretorius allegedly became furious and started assaulting the minor by pushing him outside the store. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

“He continued assaulting the boy while pointing him with a firearm, until the accused eventually left the complainant lying on the ground.

“A video of the incident was captured and posted on social media. The complainant was later taken to Groblersdal Hospital, where he got medical attention and later discharged,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

According to Limpopo police, other shoppers watched helplessly as Pretorius assaulted the boy.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

