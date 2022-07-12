Courts

12 Jul 2022
KZN man pleads guilty to triple murder, rape of mother, daughter, granddaughter

Njabulo Ndlovu pleaded guilty to killing the two women and 8-year-old girl, as well as raping the child twice.

Njabulo Ndlovu has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and two counts of rape which he committed in Sobantu, Pietermaritzburg.