Presidency lambasts Advocate Teffo

Stephen Tau

The Presidency on Wednesday said it “strongly refutes the false claims made by Advocate Malesela Teffo” that the office was behind his alleged intimidation which has led to his withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Teffo – who withdrew as a legal representative for accused one to four in the murder trial – cited harassment from the police, the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the state and Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

He dropped the bombshell in court on Tuesday afternoon, moments after reading out a letter from accused number three, who claimed that he was being ill-treated at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

“I can not afford to be the advocate representing the people who have been charged with a serious case and at the same time I am a criminal that I am, criminal that I am, because of the state, the DPP, the police. All this thing has been hatched from the highest office in the land,” Teffo said on Tuesday.

“I am a problem. I am disturbing their plan that they have about these guys. I have been promised the money to get out of this. It’s not me. At the end of the day the society must know what is happening there.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the Presidency “finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president”.

He added: “The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Advocate Teffo.

“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, Advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The Presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.”

Antics distracted from merits of the trial

Legal experts have reacted to Teffo’s withdrawal, with some saying the controversial advocate’s behaviour has distracted from the merits of the actual case.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain.

Teffo represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, is represented by Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

One of the prominent role players in the case, Advocate Gerrie Nel, told The Citizen he did not want to comment on his colleague’s behaviour, only that the situation was “unfortunate”.

ALSO READ: Advocate Teffo ‘incompetent’, antics distracted from merits of Meyiwa trial

Nel said the trial was supposed to have been dominated by discussions around the crime and nothing else. “We have not dealt with the merits of this case except for conspiracy theories and countless applications that were brought before the court.

“This matter has been on the court roll for months and we have not finalised a single witness, and the delays that we have had, have also been an injustice to our clients who have been waiting for years to find the truth,” he said.

ALSO READ: Advocate Teffo withdraws from Senzo Meyiwa case – blames judge, harassment

Regarding the way forward following Teffo’s withdrawal, Nel said he can only hope the trial will be ready to resume in September. He said this is especially doubtful, considering that the Legal Aid Board had provided attorneys for the accused, which they had refused in favour of providing their own counsel.

“The last I heard was that the clients have been given until beginning of August to find new counsel,” Nel added.

Teffo’s arguments ‘unheard of in law’

Reacting to Teffo’s announcement, criminal law expert Dr Llewellyn Curlewis said the advocate had been “incompetent” throughout the court case. “When one looks at the kind of applications he kept bringing up, I mean some of them are unheard of in law. He (Teffo) should have known better.”

Curlewis said Teffo’s withdrawal doesn’t mean the matter will now have to start afresh. “The matter can still be saved and I don’t think there will be a need for a retrial, unless a special application is brought.”

Meanwhile, it is believed Teffo said in court documents that he was a member of the Pretoria bar. Attempts to get confirmation from the bar were unsuccessful. The Johannesburg bar said it did not have Teffo as a registered member.