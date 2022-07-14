Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set to begin next week

Citizen Reporter

The trial of the four men accused of being behind the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa is set to get underway at the Pietermaritzburg High Court next week.

Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa were charged with the murder of Magaqa in 2017.

Magaqa was shot, along with colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya, in the uMzimkhulu area in July 2017, but only died in September 2017 due to “complications from multiple gunshot wounds”. Mafa and Msiya both survived.

The four men accused of his murder face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.

In February this year, Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane were each granted R5,000 bail in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court.

Ncengwa, on the other hand, was found guilty of plotting a cash-in-transit heist and sentenced to 95 years imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in March this year.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the Magaqa murder trial has been set down from 18 July to 12 August 2022.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

