Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed after miscommunication around suspect’s transport

The Sindiso Magaqa murder trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court was postponed to Tuesday after one of the suspects didn’t appear at the court.

The fourth accused, Sibusiso Ncengwa, did not appear in court reportedly because of miscommunication regarding his transport from the Kokstad Correctional Services Facility to Pietermaritzburg.

The trial was also postponed after the third accused, Mlungisi Ncalane, stated he intends to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Ncengwa and Ncalane, along with former police officer Sbonelo Myeza and businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, have been charged with the murder of Magaqa in 2017.

Magaqa is a former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader.

He was shot, along with colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya, in the uMzimkhulu area in July 2017, but only died in September 2017 due to “complications from multiple gunshot wounds”. Mafa and Msiya both survived.

The four men accused of his murder face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the Magaqa murder trial has been set down from 18 July to 12 August 2022.