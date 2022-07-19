News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Courts
News
»
South Africa
»
Courts
Gareth Cotterell
Digital News Editor
1 minute read
19 Jul 2022
11:31 am
Update: Delay in Zandile Gumede corruption case as co-accused fail to pay lawyers
Gareth Cotterell
Gumede and 21 others are facing a raft of 2,793 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.
Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (in red), along with other fellow accused, at the Durban High Court on Monday. PHOTO: THABISO GOBA
Read more on these topics
Zandile Gumede