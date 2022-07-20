Kestell farm murder suspects abandon their bid for bail

Thapelo Lekabe

The two men accused of the brutal murder of seven people at Lismore farm, outside Kestell in the Free State, have abandoned their bail applications.

Kamohelo Motankisi, 34, and Lerato Selepe, 22, briefly appeared before the Kestell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they were expected to apply for bail.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two suspects in connection of mass farm murders in Free State

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson in the Free State, Phaladi Shuping, the pair decided to abandon their bid for bail.

“The state was going to oppose their bail applications but the accused informed the court that they will abandon their bail,” Shuping told The Citizen.

Motankisi and Selepe face seven counts of murder, two counts of rape, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

The charges are in connection with the murders of Sesi Smit, her son Rhudi Binta, 17, and five employees at the farm last Friday, 15 July 2022.

The two men were arrested a few hours after the incident in Bohlokong Township, Bethlehem. They were found in possession of a shotgun and a pellet gun, which are believed to have been stolen from the same farmhouse.

During their last court appearance on Monday, Motankisi and Selepe appeared without a lawyer and informed the magistrate that they would be applying for legal aid.

Shuping said the case was postponed to 14 September for further police investigations.

The owner of the Kestell farm where 7 people were shot and killed says he has no one left. His wife and stepson were among the seven people murdered at the farm. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/SCkIHDz3co— eNCA (@eNCA) July 19, 2022

NOW READ: Seven people ‘brutally’ murdered on Free State farm