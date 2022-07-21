Courts

Citizen Reporter
21 Jul 2022
11:19 am

Triple murderer and child rapist Njabulo Ndlovu sentenced to five life terms

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to brutally strangling to death two women and an eight-year-old girl at their Sobantu home last month.

Njabulo Ndlovu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday morning during his sentencing. Photo: Sakhiseni Nxumalo