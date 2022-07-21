News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
21 Jul 2022
11:19 am
Triple murderer and child rapist Njabulo Ndlovu sentenced to five life terms
Citizen Reporter
Ndlovu pleaded guilty to brutally strangling to death two women and an eight-year-old girl at their Sobantu home last month.
Njabulo Ndlovu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday morning during his sentencing. Photo: Sakhiseni Nxumalo