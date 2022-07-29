Bok hooker Mbonambi dragged to court over maintenance — report

Citizen Reporter

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has finally paid up the outstanding money in a maintenance lawsuit that had the Sharks rugby player in hot water.

The Bok star, who now plays for the Durban-based Sharks and also won the World Cup in 2019, apparently dodged paying maintenance for several years, according to The South African.

Mbonambi paid over the outstanding money on Tuesday, after the Springs Magistrates’ Court attached his assets.

ALSO READ: Orie predicts exciting second-row battle with All Blacks

According to the publication, Mbonambi has a 12-year-old daughter with Koketso Matlala.

“The matter is finally resolved and I trust it won’t be necessary for me to approach the court to force Mbonambi to fulfil his obligations again,” she told The South African.

Mbonambi is currently in camp with the Springboks ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks are scheduled to face the All Blacks in back-to-back Tests in Mbombela and Johannesburg on 6 and 13 August.