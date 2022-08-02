Lunga Mzangwe
2 Aug 2022
5:30 am
Courts

Zuma’s case not doomed – legal expert

Lunga Mzangwe

Advocate Mannie Witz said there might still be other applications for Zuma’s legal team to fully ventilate.

Former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile
Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial has been postponed yet again, this time to allow for the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to rule on his special plea to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer. The matter against Zuma and his co-accused arms manufacturer Thales was postponed to 17 October by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg yesterday. Zuma is appealing the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to dismiss his special plea application to remove Downer from the arms deal case. Advocate Mannie Witz said if Zuma lost his appeal to the ConCourt, the judge would have to make a...

