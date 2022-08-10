84 Krugersdorp suspects back in court today

Devina Haripersad

The 84 suspects accused of rape and robbery of the eight women are today back in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court after the case was postponed on 1 August 2022.

The postponement came after national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said none of the suspects has been linked to the Krugersdorp rape yet.

A number of political parties were seen picketing outside the magistrate’s court this morning. ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane was also among the picketers, calling for justice.

Mokonyane said, “Somebody has to be identified because, should that not happen, it will again put a dark spot on the justice system, that it is failing to protect women and bringing perpetrators to book.

“We pray and hope, because we still have hope in our justice system, that if given the chance, they are able to make a difference. Those children [victims] and their families want to see justice taking place – it is not only them.

“A month or so ago, we buried other girls here in the West Rand. Two or three months ago, we have people’s actual homes invaded by these very thugs,” Mokonyane said.

Police swooped on the suspects after the eight women were raped and their film crew robbed, during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village.

At first police arrested 67 men, 17 other suspects were apprehended following joint operations with law enforcement agencies. Two suspects have been reportedly shot and killed, while another was injured during the police operation.