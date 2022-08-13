Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
13 Aug 2022
4:55 am
Courts

Assault, corruption, fraud: All the charges against advocate Teffo

Teffo's legal troubles were first documented in 2015 when Lieutenant Colonel Falk laid charges of assault against him.

Advocate Malesela Teffo. Photo: Jacques Nelles
Under normal circumstances, you would expect an advocate of the high court, who is also a former police officer, to strictly observe the rules and decorum that govern the justice system. However, if the Legal Practice Council (LPC) is to be believed, the embattled Advocate Malesela Teffo seems to have over the years disregarded the same rules followed by his peers in the legal fraternity. Teffo's alleged misconduct chronicled through court appearances and complaints to the LPC reads like a juvenile delinquent's rap sheet. The allegations against him range from assault and harassment of police officers at the Gauteng SAPS...

