Case against alleged July unrest instigator transferred to KZN

The case against a man charged with public violence during the July unrest has been transferred from the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court to the Regional Division of KwaZulu-Natal where further proceedings that include bail application will be heard.

Matthews Stanley Ntjontjo, 51, appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Ntjontjo indicated that he would source the services of a private attorney to represent him when the matter sits at the Durban Regional Court.

His arrest emanates from intensive investigations by the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said Ntjontjo faces several charges.

“He is charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.”

“The charges are linked to his alleged participation in a WhatsApp group, that conspired with others by posting messages that created instability, through the looting of shops and businesses, as well as the destruction of properties through violent means during the period of 8-17 July 2021,” Mamothame said.

More than 350 people were killed during the July unrest.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

It resulted in vigorous acts of looting and destruction of property, following which huge financial and job losses were registered.

Mamothame said Ntjontjo will remain in police custody until his next court appearance at the Durban Regional Court, where his case will be joined with that of the other accused persons, who are facing similar charges.

Meanwhile, the 20 people accused of being the instigators of the July unrest last year, were granted bail of R3,000 each at the Durban Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The trial was adjourned to 26 August.

The 20 people were arrested simultaneously in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

The Hawks said that more arrests are imminent as investigations continue.

