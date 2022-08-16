Hillary Gardee murder suspects return to court for bail hearing

Citizen Reporter

Two of the suspects accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee are expected to continue with their bid for bail on Tuesday, in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court.

Hillary Gardee murder case

Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama will appear in court after their bail hearing was previously postponed at least twice due to court logistics.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing the pair’s bail application, arguing that it has a strong case against them.

Lukhele, Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms in connection with Gardee’s murder.

Mkhatshwa was denied bail by the same magistrate’s court earlier this month.

Fourth suspect arrested

Police recently arrested a fourth suspect in connection with Gardee’s murder.

Rassie Nkuna was arrested in KwaThema in Springs, east of Gauteng, last Thursday evening.

According to Gauteng police, during his arrest, they found him in possession of a firearm with its serial number filed off. The 36-year-old was also linked to three other murder cases which happened in Mpumalanga.

Nkuna appeared in the Delmas Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, where he abandoned his bail application.

The case against him was postponed for a week for further investigations.

Gardee went missing at the Nelspruit Plaza on 29 April. It is believed she was kidnapped as she made her way to a nearby taxi rank – which is metres away from the Nelspruit Police Station.

The 28-year-old was found on 3 May, in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela, days after she was reported missing.

She was found with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

