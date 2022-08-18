Man given two life sentences after appealing initial 30-year sentence for murdering wife and daughter

Kgomotso Phooko

A man who appealed his 30-year sentence for the premeditated murder of his wife and daughter in 2015 has now been given two life sentences.

Benedict Moagi Peloeole successfully applied in the Gauteng High Court for leave to appeal his initial sentence.

Peloeole’s reason for the appeal was that the sentence imposed by the judge was “shockingly inappropriate”. His case was heard on 9 May and a judgment was delivered on 16 August 2022.

His appeal was dismissed and the original sentence was set aside. He was instead sentenced to two life sentences for both murders.

The murders

The accused was convicted for fatally shooting his wife and daughter at their home in Westville, Pretoria West, in September 2015.

Peloeole was a warrant officer who was part of the VIP protection unit at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential residence in Mahlambandlovu, Pretoria.

The high court heard that on the day of the murders, the accused and his cousin’s son, Ikageng Mohlale, travelled from Taung, in the North West, to Randfontein where Mohlale’s deceased mother used to work.

The pair were trying to get money to help cover her funeral expenses. They, however, could not find the employers.

While on their way to Randfontein, the accused bought liver and a sheep’s head.

Upon arrival at Randfontein, the pair found Mohlale’s stepfather and the accused drank some brandy and beer with him. Peloeole and Mohlale then drove to Pretoria.

The pair drove to the house of Peloeole’s nephew Ignitious ‘Papa’ Peloeole in Atteridgeville. They then bought alcohol for Ignitous before driving to the Peloeole’s house.

Shot over food

After arriving at his house, Peloeole asked his wife, Jane Keitumetse Peloeole, 42, and his daughter Tsholofelo Trecia Peloeole, 23, if there was any food in the house.

The wife said there is bread and offered to cook the liver Peloeole had bought.

“The appellant asked his daughter if there was any problem. She replied that she was not saying anything. At that stage both Papa and Mohlale were sitting in the living room watching television with the appellant’s daughter,” read the court document.

Peloeole then washed his hands before going to his bedroom, where Ignitious said he heard the sound of a firearm being cocked.

Moments later, Peloeole emerged from the bedroom and shot his daughter once. He then shot his wife as she came running from the kitchen. He then shot at his daughter and wife once more.

After putting his firearm in his bedroom Peloeole told Ignitious and Mohlale to follow him to his neighbour’s house. While on their way to the neighbour’s house Peloeole said “I am sorry” to them.

The neighbour, Eric Nobela, then made the grim discovery of the dead bodies.

Peloeole was handed over to the police and admitted to the murders.

The initial sentence

When questioned by the police, Peloeole said he had no recollection of the events that transpired, claiming that he had blacked out and only came about after his family members were shot.

This was rejected by the court, based on witnessed evidence, during his trial in June 2017. He was found guilty on two counts of premeditated murder.

“On 1 April 2019, the high court sentenced the accused to 20 years’ imprisonment on each count and ordered that 10 years’ imprisonment of the 20 years imposed in respect of count 2, should be served concurrently with the sentence in count 1. Thus, the effective sentence was 30 years’ imprisonment.”

