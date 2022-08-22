JUST IN: Zandile Gumede and co-accused plead not guilty to corruption charges

Thapelo Lekabe

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption in the R320 million Durban Solid Waste tender fraud and corruption trial.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused on Monday morning returned to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court sitting in Durban for the commencement of their corruption matter after several delays in getting the trial underway.

During court proceedings, some of the former mayor’s co-accused elected to remain silent and not disclose the basis for their defence in their pleas.

Durban Solid Waste tender

Gumede and her co-accused – including persons and companies – face numerous counts, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act amounting to over R300 million.

The matter is in connection with an irregular multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender that was issued by the eThekwini metro during Gumede’s tenure as mayor.

Gumede is currently serving as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Criminal enterprise allegations

The state accuses eThekwini officials, including former ANC councillors and business owners, of running a criminal enterprise by circumventing supply chain management processes on the DSW tender for the benefit of identified service providers.

According to the state’s indictment, the former mayor and her co-accused allegedly received R2,881,350 in kickbacks between January 2017 and July 2019 for ensuring predetermined businesses benefited from waste contracts.

Gumede and her co-accused have always maintained their innocence and believe the charges against them are politically motivated.

Senior State Prosecutor Ashika Lucken indicated to Judge Charmain Balton that the state was ready to proceed with the trial.

The corruption matter was widely expected to officially kick off next year.

Judge Balton adjourned the trial to 2pm in order for the rest of the corruption counts to be read out in court for the accused to tender their pleas.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

