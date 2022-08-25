Sipho Mabena
25 Aug 2022
7:44 pm
Courts

Ingonyama Trust still has tight grip of rural KZN land, as SCA yet to hear merits of case

The Ingonyama Trust's SCA defeat this week related only to their attempt to get rid of two of the judges in the matter.

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the sole trustee of the Ingonyma Trust (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Ingonyama Trust is still firmly in control of 29.67% of the land in KwaZulu-Natal (28,000 square kilometres), with the merits on its Supreme Court of Appeal (SACA) to retain the land still to be decided, despite reports to the contrary. On 17 August, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, Free State, confirmed the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s ruling against the Trust’s bid to appeal the recusal of Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo and the late Judge Jerome Mnguni. This means the SCA was yet to decide on the merits of the main legal challenge of the validity of the leases for the...

