Court victory for ‘cruel & inhumane’ transportation of animals

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has won a case against a Vryheid man who was caught transporting visibly distressed cattle tied lying down in their own mess on the back of his bakkie.

According to the NSPCA, the man only known as Daniel Miller, was found guilty of animal cruelty and fined R2000 two years after the incident took place.

‘Cruel and inhumane’

Miller was accused of transporting the animals in a manner that was cruel and inhumane.

In July 2020, NSPCA inspector Mpho Mokoena was conducting a routine inspection at a sale yard in Vryburg, when she observed Miller driving across the with two cattle in his construction vehicle.

The animals were lying on their sides, bound to the back of the bakkie with rope-like ties.

Inhumane and cruel transporting of animals. Picture – NSPCA

“The ropes prevented either of the cattle from being able to move, which meant that they were forced to lay in their own urine and faeces for the duration of their journey to the sale yard,” said the NSPCA in a statement.

Inspector Mokoena immediately intervened to assist the cattle, who were visibly distressed and in pain.

She ensured both cattle were offloaded safely and placed into large pens with drinking water.

Inspector Mokoena then confronted Miller about the “completely unacceptable” manner in which the livestock was being transported and initiated prosecution against him shortly thereafter.

Two years later, Miller has been found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of R2,000.

“The inhumane transportation of farm animals is a serious welfare concern that should not be overlooked.

SA’s ban on the movement of cattle

The judgment comes amid a 21-day ban on all movement of cattle in the country.

The ban, announced earlier this month, aims to halt the continued spread of Foot and Mouth Disease in the country.

The country is currently experiencing 116 outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), involving farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State Provinces, said the department.

Complied by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, additional reporting by Sipho Mabena

