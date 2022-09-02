Enyobeni tavern owner due back in court

Thapelo Lekabe

The owner of the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, is due to appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Friday for a pre-trial conference.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu is appearing in court in connection with charges relating to the criminal complaint that was opened by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for allegedly contravening the Liquor Act.

The 52-year-old faces charges for allegedly selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to minors and for conniving with and permitting his employees to sell or supply or deliver intoxicating liquor to underage persons.

Enyobeni Tavern owner Siyakwamkela Ndevu appears in the East London Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Twitter/@mzansidaily1

Enyobeni tavern tragedy

On 26 June 2022, the deaths of 21 teenagers, nine girls and 12 boys, at Ndevu’s establishment made headlines throughout the world after they died under mysterious circumstances during a party that allegedly offered free rounds of alcohol.

ALSO READ: Enyobeni tavern deaths: children were suffocated, according to toxicology report

After two months of investigations, the Eastern Cape Health Department on Thursday revealed that the youngsters were either crushed or suffocated to death due to overcrowding inside the tavern, according to a final toxicology report.

Some of the parents of the youngsters have rejected the findings of the report and threatened legal action against authorities in order to get answers on the deaths of their children.

State’s case against tavern owner

The state alleges that Ndevu connived with his employee – Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana – to wrongfully and unlawfully sell and offer for sale intoxicating liquor to minors.

Ndevu was served with the summons by the police in July to appear in court on 19 August, and Duma and Ngamlana were given an option to pay a fine of R2 000 each.

With the final toxicology report released on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last month said it would wait for the docket from the police before deciding on possible further charges against Ndevu.

“The families of the young children, some under-age, the affected community, and South Africans at large are anxious to see justice served for their children who died in such tragic circumstances.

“The NPA is committed to a victim-centred approach that prioritises justice for crimes committed against the most vulnerable in our society, especially women and children.

“The NPA will monitor this case closely and engage with the police to ensure that the matter proceeds swiftly and effectively,” said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali in a statement.

NOW READ: Police arrest Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees