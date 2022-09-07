Former NPA head Jeanette Nevelling to call psychologist when trial resumes

Faizel Patel

The former Head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) in the North West Jeanette Nevelling has indicated that she will call a clinical psychologist when her shoplifting trial resumes in November.

The trial against Nevelling was postponed in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Henry Mamothame said a police captain – who was due to testify – registered sick and the state was granted a postponement.

“The court has issued a warrant of arrest for the witness, pending the provision of a medical certificate, proving that she was not well on the day of court.”

Mamothame said two of the state witnesses who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened have completed giving testimony.

They testified that Nevelling took items from the shelves and put them into her trolley, then left the shop without paying.

“The defence is also expected to call on a clinical psychologist, when the matter resumes in November 2022,” Mamothame said.

Nevelling was arrested on 16 February 2021, at The Crossing Shopping Mall in Mmabatho where it is alleged she stole clothing and food items valued at approximately R3,000.

She was granted R500 bail at the time. The trial began in June when Nevelling pleaded not guilty to charges of theft.

The State has also provided Nevelling with a copy of a video reportedly showing the alleged offence taking place.

Nevelling has since resigned, and effectively ceased being an NPA employee as of 30 October 2021.

At the time of her arrest, Nevelling was leading the prosecution in the corruption case of former North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development MEC Wendy Nelson and former North West Health Department head Andrew Lekalakala.

Meanwhile, Advocate Mashudu Mudau, from the Limpopo Division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), representing the state, is hopeful that the matter will be completed speedily.

