Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer rejects allegations he tampered with evidence

The forensic officer in the trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has rejected the defence’s claims that he tampered with evidence at the crime scene.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Wednesday concluded his cross-examination by the defence and State in the murder trial at the Pretoria High Court.

Mosia was one of the first forensic officers to arrive at the murder scene on 26 October 2014, when Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery, at the Vosloorus home of his then girlfriend and singer, Kelly Khumalo.

Five men – Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – are facing a string of charges in connection with the soccer star’s murder.

All accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Cross-examination

During his cross-examination by State prosecutor George Baloyi, Sergeant Mosia was questioned about the crime scene exhibits he only submitted to the forensic laboratory on 28 October 2014.

In June this year, Mosia was grilled by Advocate Zandile Mshololo – the defence lawyer for accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli – about why he submitted the exhibits late.

At the time, the forensic officer testified that he stored the evidence in a safe in his office because Meyiwa’s murder occurred during the weekend, and the exhibit clerk was not available.

Advocate Baloyi on Wednesday asked Mosia whether he interfered with the exhibits before they were registered as suggested by the defence.

Sergeant Mosia denied that he had any reasons to tamper with the evidence, saying that he did not know the accused at the time.

“I did not have any reason to temper with the evidence,” he said.

Procedure followed in collecting evidence

When he was cross-examined by instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane, Sergeant Mosia also denied claims that he didn’t follow proper procedure in collecting evidence at the scene.

Thobane is representing accused number one to four after Advocate Malesela Teffo withdrew as their legal counsel in July.

Mosia said the only mistake he made was not taking a picture of the evidence bag that contained a cap that he found on the scene, which was regarded as potential evidence.

Three crime scenes

It also emerged in court on Wednesday that Sergeant Mosia had to leave the crime scene in Vosloorus, in the East Rand, to attend to two other separate crime scenes nearby.

He testified that the crime scenes were in connection with a business robbery and an arson case.

According to the forensic officer, he only left after completing his work and there were other police officials left at the scene.

“I treat all my crime scenes the same and I don’t prioritise other crime scenes over others,” Mosia said.

Sergeant Mosia further testified that Meyiwa’s murder was only reported to police only after four hours.

He conceded that the delays in reporting the crime might have compromised the crime scene.

The trial will resume on Thursday morning, with another witness expected to take the stand.

